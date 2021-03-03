State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,440 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.61 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.86%.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 41,202 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total value of $5,019,639.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,013,507.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 6,468 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $777,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,099 shares of company stock worth $10,823,461 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

