State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.82 Million Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of ManTech International worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MANT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 197,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,089,000 after acquiring an additional 142,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ManTech International by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 451,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,197 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 461,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ManTech International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,102 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $76.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.