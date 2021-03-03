State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 160 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BL opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.20. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.79 and a beta of 0.95.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

