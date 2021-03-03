Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,067 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $20,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,168,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stantec by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 323,613 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Stantec by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,236,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after purchasing an additional 677,022 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.96.

Stantec stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.96. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.43 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1319 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

