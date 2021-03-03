Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $110.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Standex International traded as high as $101.17 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Standex International by 51.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

