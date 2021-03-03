Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $110.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Standex International traded as high as $101.17 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 54 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.
In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.
Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.
About Standex International (NYSE:SXI)
Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.
