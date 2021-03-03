SSE plc (LON:SSE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSE plc (LON:SSE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,421.55 ($18.57).

SSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,311.50 ($17.13) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,464.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,374.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,662 ($21.71).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

