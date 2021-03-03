SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.