SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
SS&C Technologies Company Profile
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.