SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Gap Up to $3.65

Shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $4.24. SRAX shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SRAX by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

