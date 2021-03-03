Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $246.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $216.00 to $246.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.17.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE SQ opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.