Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.67% from the stock’s previous close.

SQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $252.20 on Monday. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $20,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,323,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock worth $264,599,517. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

