Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 25,600 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 25,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $1,820,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a PE ratio of -41.14. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.