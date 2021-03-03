Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Raised to $49.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
SII stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.