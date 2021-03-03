Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Raised to $49.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

SII stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sprott has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 million and a PE ratio of 49.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Sprott by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprott by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Sprott by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

