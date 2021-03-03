Sprott (NYSE:SII) PT Raised to $48.00 at TD Securities

Sprott (NYSE:SII) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from $43.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sprott from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.
Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $37.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $965.30 million and a P/E ratio of 49.68. Sprott has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
