Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

TSE:SII traded down C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$47.20. 34,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,770. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.81. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of C$19.00 and a one year high of C$57.53.

Get Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Inc. (SII.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.