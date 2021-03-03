SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 60,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,736,040.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,225,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,226,893.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

