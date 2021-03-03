Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Spin Master from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spin Master from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

SNMSF stock traded up $5.79 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $28.74.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

