Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00050959 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.89 or 0.00265893 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001899 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001944 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009395 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010390 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.