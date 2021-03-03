SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,941,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,849,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.92. 72,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,530. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $470.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

