SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $462.07. The company had a trading volume of 57,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,530. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $470.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $450.24 and its 200 day moving average is $394.55.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

