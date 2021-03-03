SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,059,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

