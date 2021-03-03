Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SBSAA opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

