Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Sonde Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 318,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,998. Sonde Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

