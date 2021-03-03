Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the January 28th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 569,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Sonde Resources stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 318,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,998. Sonde Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
About Sonde Resources
Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Sonde Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonde Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.