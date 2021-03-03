Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOLVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Solvay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Solvay to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Solvay alerts:

Shares of Solvay stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. Solvay has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $12.99.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.