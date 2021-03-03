Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,394 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:UMAY) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA UMAY opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

