Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,982 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.51 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.14 and a one year high of $112.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.58.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

