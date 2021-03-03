Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.03. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 2,403 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

