SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 5.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) fell 5.8% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $272.58 and last traded at $274.73. 858,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,291,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.59.

Specifically, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,801. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,196,000 after acquiring an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 777,141 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

