Snow Capital Management LP Sells 3,200 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Snow Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.9% of Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,627,000 after purchasing an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after purchasing an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Centene by 138.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,681,000 after purchasing an additional 673,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.99. The stock had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,393. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,260. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

