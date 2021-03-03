Snow Capital Management LP Sells 313,240 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 313,240 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEL stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 15,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.20). On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

