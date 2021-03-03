Snow Capital Management LP Sells 167,275 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Snow Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167,275 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 141.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total transaction of $117,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLAY stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.86. 34,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $42.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

