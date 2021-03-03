Snow Capital Management LP Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,230 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

AGI stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.28. 281,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,318. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

