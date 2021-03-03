Snow Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP owned about 0.25% of Argo Group International worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,164,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after buying an additional 123,023 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after buying an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 945,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,297,000 after buying an additional 106,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Argo Group International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 878,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,254,000 after buying an additional 93,070 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Argo Group International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:ARGO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.19. 3,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.03 million. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -137.78%.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

