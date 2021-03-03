Snow Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 227,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 393.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,265 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCLH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.72. 848,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,904,221. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.