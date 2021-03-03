Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $102.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) will report $102.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. Smartsheet posted sales of $78.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full-year sales of $378.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.80 million to $378.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $486.87 million, with estimates ranging from $469.66 million to $499.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,146,807.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Smartsheet by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 124,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth $19,122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 275,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,699. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

