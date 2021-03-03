SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SLM has a payout ratio of 5.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SLM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

SLM stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. SLM has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $16.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLM. Citigroup boosted their price target on SLM from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SLM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.07.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SLM news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $105,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

