Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

