Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $578,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

TSLX opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 59.17%. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous — dividend of $0.25. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 84.54%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

