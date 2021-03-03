Six Flags Entertainment Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $45.59 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,981,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after acquiring an additional 858,607 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $23,240,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $22,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

