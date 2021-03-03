SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $163.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $134.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.78.

SITE stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.49. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total value of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,500,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

