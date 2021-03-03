Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX)’s share price traded up 9.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $2.89. 5,649,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 1,813,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sio Gene Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 24.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

