Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Sells $304,100.00 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $34.56 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 46.11% and a positive return on equity of 72.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBGI. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,629,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after buying an additional 1,883,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,730,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,398,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after buying an additional 290,305 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 290,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,326,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Local News and Marketing Services; and Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations.

