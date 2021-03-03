Sims Limited (SGM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on March 23rd

Sims Limited (ASX:SGM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Sims’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$6.53.

In related news, insider Thomas Gorman purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$13.11 ($9.36) per share, with a total value of A$52,424.00 ($37,445.71).

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

