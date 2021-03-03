Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,727,000 after buying an additional 46,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $219.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

