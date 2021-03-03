Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 417 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of BGS opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 115.85%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

