Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,073 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.22.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

