Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after purchasing an additional 966,040 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after purchasing an additional 740,675 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after buying an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,002,000 after buying an additional 320,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $221.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

