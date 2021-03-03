Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,485,000 after buying an additional 1,606,583 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 914,256 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in General Mills by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,274,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,923,000 after buying an additional 708,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 863,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 707,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Shares of GIS opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

