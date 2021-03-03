Signet Financial Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 28.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 136.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $495.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.04.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total value of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $480.51 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a market cap of $196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $467.40 and a 200-day moving average of $402.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

