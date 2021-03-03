Sigma Planning Corp Takes $356,000 Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SciPlay by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,542 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after acquiring an additional 319,025 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter worth $2,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SCPL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

