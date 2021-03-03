Sigma Planning Corp Invests $432,000 in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. Equities analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

